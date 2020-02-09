Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309,387 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,665,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,537,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.79 and a 200 day moving average of $200.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $166.57 and a 12 month high of $230.44.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

