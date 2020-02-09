Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 241,835.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Financial Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 81,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

RHS traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $147.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.