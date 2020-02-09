Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Cut by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $118.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

