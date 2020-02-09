Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Reaches $0.0384 on Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $5,066.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.71 or 0.03408241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00235395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00137839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

