IOST Trading Up 23.8% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $91.50 million and $62.17 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, CoinBene and Bitkub. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.11 or 0.05782000 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00120976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00039351 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003086 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bithumb, Huobi, Koinex, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Upbit, Vebitcoin, ABCC, BitMax, Coineal, Ethfinex, Livecoin, OKEx, Bitkub, BigONE, IDEX, BitMart, Bitrue, Binance, WazirX, DragonEX, HitBTC, CoinZest, Hotbit, Zebpay, DDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

