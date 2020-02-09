IOTA Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, CoinFalcon and Cobinhood. IOTA has a market capitalization of $868.76 million and approximately $19.33 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.64 or 0.03389840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00234961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00136722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, OKEx, Gate.io, FCoin, Bitfinex, Huobi, Ovis, Exrates, Binance, HitBTC, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

