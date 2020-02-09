IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $29.16 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, Binance, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $587.39 or 0.05809955 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023875 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00129036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003121 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,000,010 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, Bgogo, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

