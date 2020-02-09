IQ.cash (IQ) Price Tops $0.0036

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. IQ.cash has a market cap of $13,847.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.67 or 0.03439522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00238539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00138678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

