IQeon (IQN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $4,537.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00007008 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Token Store and Exrates. In the last week, IQeon has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.78 or 0.03396068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00137744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002666 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,540 tokens. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon.

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

