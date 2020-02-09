Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications comprises 3.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Iridium Communications worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 113.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 38.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 409,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,071. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 2.00. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.