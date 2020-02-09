IRISnet Price Reaches $0.0264 on Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,006,024,828 coins and its circulating supply is 563,872,788 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

