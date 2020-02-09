iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,375 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.