iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 110.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,158 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,934,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 450.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $68.43 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

