iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

EEM opened at $43.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

