iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 5,699.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,159 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of EWG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,865. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

