iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $136.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $118.42 and a 52 week high of $138.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

