iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 797.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $182,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $164.88. 18,023,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,423,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.