iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Boosted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,325.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 477,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,413,000 after buying an additional 444,119 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after purchasing an additional 237,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 288.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 187,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,290,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $124.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.