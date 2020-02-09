iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $205.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $160.94 and a 12-month high of $206.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.41 and its 200-day moving average is $186.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

