iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,025.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,961,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,694 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,002,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,454,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 723,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,417,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 699,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,225,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 206.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after buying an additional 399,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH remained flat at $$50.40 during midday trading on Friday. 721,145 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.

