Italo (XTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $300.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Italo has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Italo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Italo has a market capitalization of $34,042.00 and approximately $300.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.78 or 0.03396068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00137744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 3,723,698 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Italo is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin.

Italo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

