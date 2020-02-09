Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $535.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITRN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

