Iungo Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Iungo has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $36,339.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.96 or 0.05786162 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00121066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039229 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

