IXT (IXT) Price Tops $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, IXT has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One IXT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bitbns, YoBit and Bit-Z. IXT has a total market capitalization of $366,251.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IXT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.11 or 0.05782000 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00120976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00039351 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003086 BTC.

IXT Token Profile

IXT (IXT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global.

IXT Token Trading

IXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.