J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,146,000 after buying an additional 1,588,432 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 506,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after buying an additional 249,666 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $8,055,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after buying an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 768,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.73. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.