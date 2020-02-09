Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,930 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.40. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $185.63. The firm has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

