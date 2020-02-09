Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $991,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,010,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,233,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $3,247,000 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,663,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,194 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,307,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,533 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,524,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JAG remained flat at $$8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Jagged Peak Energy has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $150.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

