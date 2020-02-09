James Hambro & Partners Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

James Hambro & Partners cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,635 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

