JET8 (J8T) Achieves Market Cap of $283,704.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, JET8 has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One JET8 token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. JET8 has a market capitalization of $283,704.00 and $434.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.81 or 0.03378839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00136330 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

