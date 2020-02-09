Jewel (JWL) Market Capitalization Tops $22.85 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Jewel token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00004132 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a total market cap of $22.85 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.03430207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00235606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00137959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039111 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

