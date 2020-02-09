JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.47 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

