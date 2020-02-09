Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Martin Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.89 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

