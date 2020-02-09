Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $151.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.19. The company has a market cap of $404.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

