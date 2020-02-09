Joincoin (J) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Joincoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Joincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Joincoin has a market capitalization of $8,815.00 and $3.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000245 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

J is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,368,622 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Joincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

