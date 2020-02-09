Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.33 Million

Brokerages expect that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will report sales of $13.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.35 million. Joint posted sales of $9.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $47.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $47.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.47 million, with estimates ranging from $59.69 million to $61.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. Joint has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $239.83 million, a P/E ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,776,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 1,224.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 711,267 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter worth $10,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 42.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 159,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

