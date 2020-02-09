Joule (JUL) Price Hits $0.0364 on Top Exchanges

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Joule has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joule coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Joule has a total market cap of $36.77 million and approximately $33,953.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Joule Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joule should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

