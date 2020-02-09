JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

