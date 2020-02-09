JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 449,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 328,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,837,000 after acquiring an additional 144,438 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $431.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

