JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,123,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $574,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 93,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 677,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,407,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

