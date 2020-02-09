JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBAXY shares. Citigroup cut shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

About JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

