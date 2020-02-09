Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will announce sales of $2.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,095.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $2.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $5.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.54 million, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $38.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 9,855.14% and a negative return on equity of 188.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.84.

NYSE KDMN opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Kadmon has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $599.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,470,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 736.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

