Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Kansas City Southern worth $23,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after buying an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 103.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 434,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,546,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,935.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $171.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $175.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.