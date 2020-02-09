Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.18 on Major Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Kava has a total market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00011648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03431286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00227294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00130687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,960,532 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

