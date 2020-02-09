Kcash (KCASH) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Kcash has traded 35% higher against the dollar. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

