Kcash Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $2.52 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX.

Kcash Token Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

