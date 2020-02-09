KickCoin (KICK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.03397504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00227624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00132154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinBene, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Bancor Network, YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

