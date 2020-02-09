Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,177 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark accounts for 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Kimberly Clark worth $345,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $144.82. 1,005,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.79 and a 200-day moving average of $137.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

