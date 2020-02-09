Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,007 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Kimberly Clark worth $48,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 265.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $144.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $113.06 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

