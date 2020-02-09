Kin (KIN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $81,588.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Kin has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $81,588.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kin has traded up 105.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.03395406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00237379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00137296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About Kin

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Stellarport, Fatbtc, COSS, HitBTC, Allbit, CoinFalcon, DDEX, IDEX, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.