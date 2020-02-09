KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given “Buy” Rating at Nomura

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

KLA stock traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.10. 1,492,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,424. KLA has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $2,938,419. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,865.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573,812 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 24,123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,308,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,618 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 2,121.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after buying an additional 4,218,609 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in KLA by 9,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,668,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,093,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

